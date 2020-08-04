‘Hope India treats Confucius Institutes and higher education cooperation in fair manner’: China

oi-Deepika S

Beijing, Aug 04: China on Tuesday said it hopes India maintains healthy and stable development of people-to-people contact and cultural exchanges between two countries.

The Embassy of China in a statement said Beijing hopes New Delhi will treat "Confucius Institutes and higher education cooperation in a fair and objective manner".

The statement comes as the government of India is reported to review Chinese language programmes across universities.

"Indian relevant parties can treat Confucius Institutes and China-India higher education cooperation in an objective and fair manner, avoid politicising normal cooperation and maintain healthy and stable development of China-India people-to-people and cultural exchanges," it said.

It said that the Confucius Institutes have played an important role in promoting Chinese language teaching in India and China-India people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

Confucius Institutes are public educational partnerships between colleges and universities in China with those in other countries and deals in Chinese language teaching.

The Embassy statement further added that the demand for Chinese language teaching is expanding in India.

"China-India cooperation on Confucius Institute Project has been carried out for more than 10 years," it stated.

The National Education Policy (NEP) has not mentioned Mandarin - group of Sinitic Chinese languages from the list of the examples of foreign languages.