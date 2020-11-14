YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hope gloom of pandemic ends this Diwali, says Sonia Gandhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 14: Congress president Sonia Gandhi wished people on the occasion of Diwali and hoped that the festival of lights would end the gloom of pandemic, darkness of economic recession and distress.

    Sonia Gandhi
    Sonia Gandhi

    Sending greetings and warm wishes to all countrymen and women, she wished this joyous and pious occasion will put the nation back on to the path of progress, harmony and prosperity.

    She expressed hope and prayed that "a million lamps illuminating India and our hearts on this festival of lights would end the gloom of pandemic, darkness of economic recession and distress being caused to fellow citizens".

    She appealed to people to adhere to all the pandemic-related guidelines and precautions as they celebrate.

    Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also wished fellow citizens on Diwali.

    More DIWALI News

    Read more about:

    diwali sonia gandhi

    Story first published: Saturday, November 14, 2020, 16:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 14, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X