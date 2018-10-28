'Hope democratic values, constitutional process respected,' says India on Sri Lanka crisis

New Delhi, Oct 28: Two days after Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sacked by President Maithripala Sirisena, India has responded to the development, saying "democratic values and constitutional process" should be respected.

Official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar said,'' India is closely following recent political developments in Sri Lanka. As a democracy & a close friendly neighbour, we hope that democratic values & constitutional process will be respected. We'll continue to extend our developmental assistance to friendly people of Sri Lanka.''

Ousted prime minister Wickremesinghe has insisted that he had a majority in the 225-member legislature and his sacking is illegal. "I have the majority and I remain as the prime minister and I will function as the prime minister," he said.

Rajapaksa later said "the people" had requested his party take over the government and called on Mr Wickremesinghe's supporters to respect democracy and the rule of law.

India has long seen Sri Lanka as part of its area of influence and had been concerned about Rajapaksa's wooing of China.