Hooch tragedy: UP govt constitutes five-member SIT to probe consumption of illicit liquor

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Feb 11: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe recent deaths due to consumption of illicit liquor in the state.

Over the last four days, according to official, the illicit liquor has killed at least 99 people - 59 in Saharanpur, 10 in Kushinagar and 30 in Haridwar.

Earlier, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered strict action in the matter. The government is preparing to set up a National Security Act (NSA) on poisonous liquor makers and sellers. The Yogi government has come down heavily on the matter and started a 15-day campaign against illegal liquor and sellers.

Taking serious note of the deaths due to spurious liquor in Kushinagar as well as Saharanpur districts, the state government has ordered a 15-day joint drive by excise and police officials against those involved.

The UP government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and help of Rs 50,000 each for those undergoing treatment in hospitals.