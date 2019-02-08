Hooch Tragedy: 26 people dead in Saharanpur, Kushinagar after consuming spurious liquor

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 08: As many as 26 people died after consuming spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur and Kushinaga district, while many were taken ill and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a probe into the spurious liquor case which has accounted for the lives of over twenty people in the state.

The death toll over consuming spurious liquor in Saharanpur and Kushinagar district rose to twenty six with two more deaths on Friday, prompting authorities to take stringent action against ten officials.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a compensation of ten lakhs to the family members of those who lost their lives.

Following the incident, Kushinagar authorities on Thursday suspended the excise inspector, two head constables and two constables of the department. Besides, disctrict's Superintendent of Police had sent four cops including SHO Tarya Sujan police station to police line.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand, 12 people were killed and at least eight were stated to be critical after they consumed homemade illicit liquor in Haridwar district.

According to an official of the excise department, the illicit liquor was consumed during a funeral procession in a village some 80 kilometres from here on Thursday night.