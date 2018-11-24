Honour killing: Man hacked to death in Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli, Nov 24: In another case of honour killing, a man belonging to Konar community was hacked to death in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.

Police have arrested five men including the girl's brother. This is the second incident of honour killing in the state.

Mutilated bodies of an inter-caste couple from Hosur in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu were found in the Cauvery near Shivanasamudra in Mandya district in Karnataka.

While the decomposed body of N. Nandish, 26, a Dalit, was found on November 13, the body of his wife, S. Swathi, 21, a Vanniyar (a most backward caste), was recovered two days later. The Belakavadi police registered a case under Sections 329 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).