Honour killing: Lady who married against family's wishes found dead

India

By Simran Kashyap

Hyderabad, Dec 24: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 22-year-old woman, who married a man from a different caste, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Telangana's Mancherial district, police said on Sunday.

A Laxman, the husband of the woman, has complained to police that his wife Anuradha was forcibly taken away by her parents on Saturday night, a senior police officer said.

"Our teams were searching for her and in the due course we found some human bones at a nearby village. We have sent them for forensic examination. We we will not be able to comment anything as of now", Mancherial DCP Venugopal Rao told PTI.

A police official, who was part of the investigation, said they have taken Anuradha's parents and a few of her relatives into custody for questioning.

They confessed that Anuradha was dead, the official said, adding that it is not yet clear whether they killed her or she died due to some other problem.

However, the kin confessed that they burnt her body at Mallapur village in nearby Nirmal district. The cause of her death is yet to be ascertained, the official said. Laxman used to work as a computer operator while Anuradha was a diploma holder in education. Both got married in Arya Samaj in Hyderabad during the first week of this month as the parents of Anuradha refused to let her marry.

Meanwhile, a video which purportedly shows Anuradha saying that she wanted to live with Laxman, and that her parents will be responsible if anything happens to him or her, has gone viral.

She also purportedly says that police should take cognisance of the video.

The DCP said they are leaving no stone unturned to nab the culprits.