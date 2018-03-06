Honeypreet Insan produced before Court; matter deferred till March 28

Honeypreet Insan, accused of inciting violence in Panchkula following the arrest of Dera Saccha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim on Aug 25, produced before a session court in the district on Tuesday. The matter has been deferred until 28th March.

Insan also was known as 'Papa's angel' has been charged with allegedly conspiring and inciting violence in Panchkula on August 25 which killed 36 people and injured over 250 people.

Honeypreet is in judicial custody in Ambala Jail. After a hunt of over a month by the police, Honeypreet was arrested on October 3 from Zirakpur-Patiala road near Chandigarh along with another woman. She has been charged with sedition by the Haryana government.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.