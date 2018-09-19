Honey trapped by ISI, BSF jawan arrested for spying

New Delhi, Sep 19: The anti terrorist squad of the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a BSF jawan on charges of spying for the ISI, Pakistan. The constable Achyutanand Mishra was posted at the BSF Composite hospital in Delhi.

The jawan is alleged to have been honey trapped by the Pakistan's ISI over Facebook, ATS chief, O P Singh confirmed.

He was arrested from Noida near Delhi on Wednesday. Investigations have shown that he was in touch through a Facebook ID allegedly of a lady, who had posed as a defence reporter. Investigations learnt that he had been in touch since January 2016.

Officials say that they are ascertaining the kind of details he may have shared through the social networking site. Further his mobiles, emails and other modes of communication are also under the scanner to ascertain the information that he may have shared.