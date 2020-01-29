Homeopathy effective in prevention of novel coronavirus infections, says AYUSH ministry

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Jan 29: The AYUSH ministry on Wednesday issued a health advisory and recommended that homeopathic and unani medicines could be effective in the prevention of novel coronavirus (nCoV) infections.

The advisory was issued following a meeting on Tuesday of the scientific advisory board of the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) under the Ministry of AYUSH to discuss ways and means for prevention of the nCoV infection through homoeopathy, the ministry said in a statement.

It has recommended that homoeopathic medicine Arsenicum album 30 could be taken empty stomach daily for three days as a prophylactic medicine against the infection. The dose should be repeated after one month by following the same schedule in case the nCoV infection prevails in the community, the advisory said, adding that the same has also been advised for prevention of influenza-like illness. It also suggests some Ayurvedic medicines, Unani decoctions and home remedies which can be useful in symptomatic management of nCoV infections.

The advisory further suggests general hygienic measures for prevention of air-borne infections such as maintaining personal hygiene, washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, and avoiding close contact with people who are sick. The ministry has advised covering face while coughing or sneezing and preferably using an N95 mask while travelling or working in public places to avoid droplet transmissions. "If you suspect Corona Viral infection, wear a mask and contact your nearest hospital immediately," the advisory said. It also recommended prophylactic measures/ immunomodulatory drugs as per Ayurvedic practices and taking measures to strengthen the immune system through a healthy diet and lifestyle practices. Novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from common cold to acute respiratory syndromes.

The virus that has so far killed 132 people and affected at least 6,000 others in China is a novel strain not seen before. It has emerged from a seafood and animal market in Wuhan city and is suspected to have spread as far as the United States.

In India, many people are under observation in hospitals for suspected coronavirus infection in several states including Maharashtra, Goa, Odisha and the national capital. People returning to the country after visiting China are being regularly screened for the deadly virus at airports across the country. According to the World Health Organisation, the common symptoms of the novel coronavirus strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.