Home quarantine norms for Unlock 4.0

New Delhi, Sep 05: As the fourth stage of unlocking has been issued by the government, states will no longer be permitted to impose lockdowns outside containment zones without the Centre's permission.

The Union Home Ministry also has issued a new set of guidelines for 'Unlock 4.0', allowing significant relaxations that include opening private offices, allowing inter-district travelling, opening pubs and bars. Roads are witnessing more vehicle movement and traffic congestions.

Meanwhile, the country is witnessing rapid surge in the number of infection due to the fatal virus and surrently holds third position globally in terms of the positive count.

It is getting tough for the state administrations to arrange enough beds for all the coronavirus affected people and also Government of India Ministry of Health & Family Welfare says not all infected people need to be admitted in hospital.

Hence the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) comes up with revised guidelines for home quarantine.

Instructions for contacts being home quarantined

The home quarantined person should:

Stay in a well-ventilated single-room preferably with an attached/separate toilet. If another family member needs to stay in the same room, it's advisable to maintain a distance of at least 1 meter between the two.

• Needs to stay away from elderly people, pregnant women, children and persons with

co-morbidities within the household. Restrict his/her movement within the house.

• Under no circumstances attend any social/religious gathering e.g. wedding,

condolences, etc.

One should also follow the under mentioned public health measures at all times:

• Wash hand as often thoroughly with soap and water or with alcohol-based hand

sanitiser.

• Avoid sharing household items e.g. dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils,

towels, bedding, or other items with other people at home.

• Wear a surgical mask at all the time. The mask should be changed every 6-8 hours

and disposedoff. Disposable masks are never to be reused.

• Masks used by patients / care givers/ close contacts during home care should be

disinfected using ordinary bleach solution (5 per cent) or sodium hypochlorite solution (1 per cent) and then disposed of either by burning or deep burial.

• Used mask should be considered as potentially infected.

• If symptoms appear (cough/fever/difficulty in breathing), he/she should immediately

inform the nearest health centre or call 011-23978046.

Instructions for the family members of persons being home quarantined

• Only an assigned family member should be tasked with taking care of the such

person.

• Avoid shaking the soiled linen or direct contact with skin.

• Use disposable gloves when cleaning the surfaces or handling soiled linen.

• Wash hands after removing gloves.

• Visitors should not be allowed.

• In case the person being quarantined becomes symptomatic, all his close contacts

will be home quarantined (for 14 days) and followed up for an additional 14days

or till the report of such case turns out negative on lab testing.

Environmental sanitation

a) Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces in the quarantined person's room (e.g.

bed frames, tables etc.) daily with 1 per cent Sodium Hypochlorite Solution.

b) Clean and disinfect toilet surfaces daily with regular household bleach solution/phenolic

disinfectants.

c) Clean the clothes and other linen used by the person separately using common household detergent and dry.

Duration of home quarantine

a) The home quarantine period is for 14 days from contact with a confirmed case or earlier if

a suspect case (of whom the index person is a contact) turns out negative on laboratory

testing.