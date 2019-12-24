  • search
    Home Ministry withdraws 72 companies of CAPF from J&K

    New Delhi, Dec 24: The Ministry of Home Affairs, on December 24, decided to withdraw 72 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) with immediate effect.

    The move comes over four months after the government decided to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to J&K.

    A total of 72 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been ordered to "revert" to their locations across the country, they said. One such company has about 100 personnel.

    These units drawn from the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and the SSB were sent to the Kashmir Valley after the Centre abrogated Article 370 provisions in Jammu and Kashmir.

    As per the order issued on Monday, while 24 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force are being withdrawn, 12 each of the Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal are being sent back.

    About 20 such companies were withdrawn from the valley early this month.

