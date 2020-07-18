Home Ministry seeks report from Rajasthan on allegations of phone tapping

Jaiur, July 18: The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from the Rajasthan Chief Secretary on the BJP's allegations of illegal tapping of phones in the state.

The state's SOG has filed an FIR- naming rebel MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Sanjay Jain after tapes were leaked with these persons allegedly conversing about money transactions.

Earlier in the day, the BJP asked if the Congress government in Rajasthan resorted to "unconstitutional" methods to tap phones of politicians and demanded a CBI probe into what it called a "saga of illegalities and concocted lies".

"These are serious questions that we want to ask the Congress high command and Ashok Gehlot.

Was phone tapping done? Assuming that you've tapped phones, was the standard operating procedure followed? Did the Congress government in Rajasthan use unconstitutional ways to save themselves when they found themselves cornered?" BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asked at a press conference.

The Congress sought response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the matter.

The Congress on Friday demanded the arrest of BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma after two audio clips surfaced pertaining to the alleged conspiracy to topple the Gehlot government.

The BJP had described the audio clips as "manufactured".

Shekhawat has denied the charge too, saying the voice in these clips was not his.

He said he was ready to face any probe.