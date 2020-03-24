  • search
    Home Ministry guidelines on nationwide lockdown: What is open, what is shut

    New Delhi, Mar 24: The Home Ministry on Tuesday issued guidelines on nationwide lockdown for 21 days.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus.

    In his second address to the nation on the pandemic raging across much of the world with the number of infections rising in India, Modi made a fervent appeal to the countrymen not to cross the 'lakshman rekha' of their homes in the next three weeks.



    What is open?

    • Hospitals,
    • nursing homes,
    • police,
    • fire stations,
    • ATMs
    • Fair price shops and those dealing with food, groceries,
    • fruits,
    • vegetables,
    • dairy,
    • meat,
    • fish,
    • animal fodder
    • Banks,
    • insurance offices,
    • print and
    • electronic media

    What is shut?

    • All transport services -- road, rail and air -- to remain suspended
    • Suspension of Railway services to be extended till April 14Hospitality services to remain suspended. Exceptions: Hostels, homestays, lodges and motels
    • All educational, training, research, coaching institutions to remain closed
    • All places for worship shall be closed for public
    • No religious congregations will be permitted, without any exception
    • All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions/gathering shall be barred
    • Not more than 20 people permitted during funerals

    In case you violate the rules:

    1. Punishment for not abiding by with govt directive, or making false alarm may result in imprisonment up to one year
    2. Making false claim to get any relief during lockdown may result in imprisonment up to two years

