    Home Ministry asks states to remain vigil, says there's 'Possibility of Violence' of poll result day

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, May 22: The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday said that there is a 'possibility of eruption of violence in different parts of the country' and has asked the states and UTs to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility. The Home Ministry order comes a day before the counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections 2019.

    Representational Image

    "The home ministry has alerted the state chief secretaries and directors general of police regarding possibility of eruption of violence in different parts of the country in connection with the counting of votes tomorrow," the ministry statement said.

    The ministry said the states and UTs have been further asked to take adequate measures for the security of strong rooms and venues of counting of votes.

    [Amidst a hue and cry, how EC secured India's EVMs]

    "This is in the wake of calls given and statements made in various quarters for inciting violence and causing disruption on the day of counting of votes," it said.

    The central security agencies have received inputs that some organisations and individuals, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Tripura, have given certain statements which may lead to violence and disruption in counting process, an official said, as per a PTI report.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 19:25 [IST]
