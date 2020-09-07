Home Ministry approves Y-Grade Category security to Kangana Ranaut

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 07: The Union Home Ministry has granted Y-Plus Category security to actor Kangana Ranaut ahead of her visit to Mumbai.

This would entitle the actor deployment off 10 armed commandoes.

Earlier, the Himachal Pradesh government decided to provide security to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in the state and is also considering extending it during her upcoming visit to Mumbai, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said here on Sunday.

The chief minister disclosed it while talking to reporters after a BJP legislature party meet here.

This is our duty to provide her security as she is a daughter of Himachal Pradesh and a celebrity, he added.

Responding to reporters' queries, Thakur said that both Kangana Ranaut's sister and her father have approached the government seeking security for the actor.

"Her sister telephoned me yesterday and talked to me. Her father too had written to the state police seeking security. So I have asked DGP to give her security in the state," said Thakur.

The actor has also a programme to visit Mumbai on September 9 for which the government is considering to provide her security during the visit also, he added.

The chief minister, however, refused to say anything on Kangana Ranaut's recent remarks on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, stating that the matter is being investigated.

He also avoided answering questions on the alleged threats given by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to the actor.

Earlier on Sunday, Raut demanded that the actor Ranaut apologise for her comments against Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Ranaut in a tweet recently had compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir?" Ranaut had asked recently in a tweet, tagging with it a September 1 news report where Raut purportedly had said she should not come back to Mumbai if she was afraid of the city police.