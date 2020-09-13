YouTube
    Home Minister Shah admitted to AIIMS

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 13: Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi again on Saturday evening after undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

    It may be recalled that Shah was admitted to hospital on August 18 for post coronavirus care.

    Home Minister Amit Shah says FCRA registration to Golden temple is pathbreaking move

    Home Minister Shah admitted to AIIMS

    Reports said that Shah was experiencing breathing issues post his recovery from coronavirus. An India Today report while quoting sources from the hospital said that it was best he stayed in the hospital where he can be constantly monitored.

    Shah was admitted in the Cardio Neuro Tower at AIIMS at 11 pm on Saturday.

    amit shah aiims

    Story first published: Sunday, September 13, 2020, 7:46 [IST]
