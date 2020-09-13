Home Minister Shah admitted to AIIMS

New Delhi, Sep 13: Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi again on Saturday evening after undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

It may be recalled that Shah was admitted to hospital on August 18 for post coronavirus care.

Reports said that Shah was experiencing breathing issues post his recovery from coronavirus. An India Today report while quoting sources from the hospital said that it was best he stayed in the hospital where he can be constantly monitored.

Shah was admitted in the Cardio Neuro Tower at AIIMS at 11 pm on Saturday.