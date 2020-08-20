Home Minister Amit Shah’s condition is stable

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 20: The condition of Union Home Minister Amit Shah is stable and a team of multidisciplinary specialists led by AIIMS director, Dr Randeep Guleria is monitoring his health.

A report in the Hindustan Times said that Shah's condition is stable, while citing people aware of the matter at the AIIMS.

The Union Home Minister was admitted to AIIMS on Monday night, three days after being discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing negative for coronavirus.

"Sh Amit Shah, Honourable Home Minister, has been complaining of fatigue and body ache for last three or four days. He has tested negative for Covid-19. He has been admitted to AIIMS for post-Covid care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from the hospital," AIIMS said in a statement on Tuesday.

Upon his discharge from Medanta, Shah had tweeted, "today my Covid-19 test report has come negative. I thank god. And, I also express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who supported me and my family by wishing me good health. I will be in home isolation for few days on advice of doctors."