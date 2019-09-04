Home Minister Amit Shah undergoes a successful surgery for Lipoma

oi-PTI

By PTI

Ahmedabad, Sep 4: BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday underwent minor surgery for a lipoma on the back of his neck at an Ahmedabad hospital, the party said in a statement.

Shah, also the Union home minister, was successfully operated on and was discharged after the surgery at the private hospital, the party said.

"He was successfully operated on for lipoma on the back of the neck under local anaesthesia. After this minor surgery, he was discharged," it said, quoting from the hospital's statement.

A lipoma is a slow-growing, fatty lump that is most often situated between the skin and the underlying muscle layer.