Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 02: Home minister Amit Shah has tested positive for coronavirusand has been admitted to a hospital. Shah took to his official twitter handle to inform about his infection. A team of doctors led by AIIMS director Randeep Guleria is likely to visit Medanta hospital to see Shah.

"On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive," Shah tweeted. He is being admitted to the hospital for treatment.

"I am feeling okay, but on the advice of the doctors I am getting myself admitted into a hospital. I request everyone who has come in contact with me over the last few days please isolate and get yourselves tested ,' he added.

Amit Shah, has been at the forefront of India's fight against the novel coronavirushas come in contact with all his cabinet colleagues in recent meetings, however, it is unclear whether all cabinet ministers will be tested for coronavirus or not.

Leaders from acros the political line have wished Union home minister's speedy recovery. Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Harsimrat Kaur, Vijay Rupani and Jitendra Singh were among the first few leaders from the NDA who tweeted praying for Shah's recovery.

"Amitji, your perseverance and willpower has been an example for every challenge. You will definitely win over this big challenge of corona virus, I believe so. You are healthy as soon as possible, this is my prayer to God," tweeted defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "I pray that you will soon be healthy and start serving the country with the same energy again."

Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi said, "as a ccorona recoveree myself, he may also have a non symptomatic and hence a mild case."

"I pray for the speedy recovery of Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah," tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Heard about the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShahJi being tested positive for #COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery. My prayers are with him and his family!" West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said.

Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik said, "Concerned to know about the hospitalisation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji after being tested positive for COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery and praying for a long life."