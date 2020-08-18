Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS hospital after complaining of 'fatigue & body ache'

New Delhi, Aug 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has once again admitted to Delhi's AIIMS on Tuesday. Shah is currently under observation under a team of doctors led by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, who is monitoring his condition.

Earlier on August 14, Shah had tested negative for coronavirus. The home minister was diagnosed with COVID-19 on August 2 and was admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital following the advice of doctors.

Shah had then taken to social media and had said he was being admitted to the hospital.

"My health is fine, but am being admitted to hospital on the advice of doctors. Requests all those who came in contact with me these last few days to self-isolate and get themselves tested," Amit Shah had said earlier.

Taking to Twitter, Shah had later confirmed he was later tested negative for the novel coronavirus.