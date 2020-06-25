  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Home isolation of COVID-19 patients in Delhi decided on June 21: MHA clarifies

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jun 25: The Centre on Thursday said a decision on home-isolation of COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi was taken on June 21 at a high level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, among others.

    Home isolation of COVID-19 patients in Delhi decided on June 21: MHA clarifies

    This home ministry's clarification came in the wake of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's claim that the central government's order regarding the requirement of COVID care centre visit by coronavirus-positive persons has been withdrawn.

    A home ministry spokesperson said that at the June 21 meeting, it was decided that all COVID-19 positive cases must be immediately examined and based on clinical assessment and visit to residence of persons concerned by health officers/district surveillance team, decision about home-isolation or hospitalisation of positive person must be taken.

    "Today's SDMA decision on home isolation of COVID-19 positive patients in Delhi is a reaffirmation of the decision taken at the meeting held by Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah on 21st June and communicated to Delhi Govt on 22.06.20," the home ministry spokesman said in a tweet.

    According to a circular issued by Additional Secretary Govind Mohan on June 22, "It will be ensured that minimum two rooms with separate toilets are available at residence before taking a decision about home isolation of COVID-19 positive person. In other cases, the person will be shifted to covid care centre / hospital.

    Persons having any co-morbidities like hypertension, diabetes, renal diseases etc would be shifted to Covid care center / hospital."

    Earlier, Sisodia said corona-positive persons will not be required to visit COVID care centres for a clinical assessment for home isolation or hospitalisation.

    It has been decided to withdraw the Centre's order regarding the requirement of COVID care centre visit by corona-positive persons at the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) meeting, he said. Sisodia said those found COVID-19 positive through the rapid test will be clinically assessed by medical officers on the spot.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus mha

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue