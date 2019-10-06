  • search
    Home coming after 15 years: Ramakant Yadav returns to Samajwadi Party

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, Oct 06: Four-time MP Ramakant Yadav joined the Samajwadi Party on Sunday, days after he was expelled from the Congress for "anti-party" activities.

    The 62-year-old leader, who joined the SP in presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, said "this is my home coming after 15 years".

    Welcoming him to the party fold, Akhilesh Yadav said his presence will strengthen the SP.

    "People are joining the party and we will ensure that our Samajwadi Party grows and uproots the BJP government from power in 2022," Akhilesh Yadav said.

    Rukmini Devi Nishad, sister of slain party MP Phoolan Devi, and a number of BSP leaders also joined the Samajwadi Party on Sunday.

    The Congress expelled Ramakant Yadav last week over news reports that he would be joining the SP.

    Ramakant Yadav fought the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Azamgarh on a BJP ticket, but lost the seat to SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

    He quit the BJP, which he joined in 2008, and switched to the Congress earlier this year. He had left the Samajwadi Party in 2004 to join the Bahujan Samaj Party.

    Ramakant Yadav made his debut in the Lok Sabha from Azamgarh seat in 1996 on a SP ticket and again won the constituency in 1999. He won the 2004 parliamentary elections to the seat on a BSP ticket and later in 2009 for the BJP.

