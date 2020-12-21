YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Homage paid to ryots who died during protests against new farm laws

    By
    |

    Puducherry, Dec 21: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his cabinet colleagues paid homage to the farmers who died during the ongoing agitations in Delhi and other parts of the country against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre recently.

    Addressing media after paying homage to the portraits of the deceased here, he said the Centre should roll back the three ''black Acts'' and accede to the demands of agitating farmers that there should be unconditional scrapping of the legislation.

    Homage paid to ryots who died during protests against new farm laws

    Narayanasamy noted that more than 30 farmers have died during the ongoing protests. Slogans condemning the legislation were raised by all those present, including Congress workers, at the venue against the farm laws.

    Farmers in Punjab, Haryana pay homage to those who died during agitation against Centre's farm laws

    Meanwhile, criticising the Chief Minister for tearing up the copies of the Farm Reforms Acts at the fast organised by the Congress here recently, AIADMK leader A Anbalagan said Narayanasamy was known for playing double game. "It is Narayanasamy and Congress who welcomed the GST, the DBT and other schemes of the Centre and later he opposed these central measures," Anbalagan said adding people could not be hoodwinked by such ''doublespeak''.

    More FARMERS PROTEST News

    Read more about:

    Puducherry assembly elections 2021 farmers protest v narayanaswamy

    Story first published: Monday, December 21, 2020, 12:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X