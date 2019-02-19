‘Holy alliance’: Congress takes dig as BJP, Sena become friends again

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 18: Hours after BJP announced an alliance with Shiv Sena for the upcoming parliamentary polls, the Congress took pot shots at the BJP reminding the ruling party at the Centre of the number of times Uddhav Thackeray's party has criticised it.

"Just a few of the times Shiv Sena has criticised the Modi govt., even as recently as today. This is BJP's idea of a holy alliance," the Congress posted from its Twitter handle.

The tweet was accompanied by a few instances of Sena's acerbic criticism of the government.

Just a few of the times @ShivSena has criticised the Modi govt., even as recently as today. This is BJP's idea of a holy alliance. pic.twitter.com/RUgCZhxSrB — Congress (@INCIndia) February 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative AssemblyRadhakrishna Vikhe Patil dared Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to reveal the reasons behind taking a U-turn on alliance with the BJP for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

"I have information that the BJP might have compelledShiv Sena to form an alliance by showing it fear of the Enforcement Directorate," Vikhe Patil told reporters in Pune, hours after the Sena and the BJP sealed a seat-sharing pact in the presence of BJP president Amit Shah in Mumbai.

The senior Congress leader said the tie-up underlines that the ruling allies have come together out of fear of losing polls.

Vikhe Patil wondered how could the BJP approach the Sena for an understanding when the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has been criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah by "crossing all lines".

"The people of Maharashtra are mature enough and they will teach a lesson to both the parties. This alliance is a breach of trust of the people. It is ill-fated and opportunistic," he said.

In a tweet with a hashtag "GolmalReturns", Vikhe Patil stated, "As per my information, Shiv Sena is subjugated by BJP with by threatening the action by Enforcement Directorate.Therefore the declaration of alliance between BJP and Shiv Sena is taking place".

Vikhe Patil also said the Sena has proved again that "brokering a deal" was the only programme on its agenda.

Recalling that Thackeray had borrowed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's "chowkidar chor hai" jibe to attack the PM, the Congress leader accused the BJP of "forgetting insults heaped on its leadership".

"BJP too has lost all its self respect as its President Amit Shah went at the door steps of Uddhav Thackeray with a begging bowl. This goes to show that BJP has already sensed defeat. #GolmalReturns," he added.

The Congress and the NCP also wondered if the Sena had forgotten the slogan that it wanted a Ram temple to be constructed first in Ayodhya before talking about alliance.

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil questionned if Sena has forgotten its criticism of Modi government on a range of issues and its declaration that it would go solo in elections.

Patil referred to the Sena's constant criticism of the government through editorials in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

"The Shiv Sena had compared the Modi government with Britishers...It, however, has forgotten it," Patil tweeted.

NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said that fear of losing the upcoming polls brought the ruling parties together.

"People will defeat the combine despite their coming together...the Shiv Sena will have to answer what happened to first temple and then government slogan," he said.

Referring to Thackeray's use of "chowkidar chor hai" slogan, Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam asked if the Sena wanted the same "thief" to retain power.

"It is clearly seen that the Shiv Sena is yet again joining hands with the BJP for power and that this is a selfish decision by both the parties," Nirupam told reporters.

The BJP will contest 25 seats and Shiv Sena 23 of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. The two parties will contest an equal number of seats, after allotting allies their due share of segments, in polls for the 288-member state Assembly, due later this year.

(with PTI inputs)