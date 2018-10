Holiday list 2019 for central government employees

Here is the Central Government Holiday list 2019. The Central government employees in New Delhi and outside the capital city shall observe the following list of holidays.

Also Read | Holiday list 2018 for central government employees

Here we are providing you with the full list, which also includes the restricted holiday list as well.

Central Government Holiday List 2019:

Sl. No. Holiday Date Day 1 Republic Day 26-Jan Saturday 2 Mahavir Jayanti 17-Apr Wednesday 3 Good Friday 19-Apr Friday 4 Buddha Purnima 18-May Saturday 5 Idu'l Fitr 05-Jun Wednesday 6 Id-ul-Zuha 12-Aug Monday 7 Independence Day 15-Aug Thursday 8 Muharram 10-Sep Tuesday 9 Gandhi Jayanti 02-Oct Wednesday 10 Dussehra 08-Oct Tuesday 11 Diwali 27-Oct Sunday 12 Milad-un-Nabi 10-Nov Sunday 13 Guru Nanak's Jayanti 12-Nov Tuesday 14 Christmas Day 25-Dec Wednesday

In addition to the 14 holidays, 3 more can be compulsorily selected from the list below in consultation with the coordination committee of the respective states.

Additional day for Dussehra

Holi

Janmashtami

Maha Shivratri

Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayak Chaturthi

Makar Sankranti

Rath Yatra

Onam

Pongal

Sri Panchami/Basant Panchami

Vishu/ Bhai Bihu, Mashadi, Ugadi, Chaitra, Sukladi, Cheti Chand, Chhath Pooja, Karva Chauth, Vaisakhadi, Navratra, Nauraj.

Central Government Holiday List 2019 in Delhi

Sl. No Holiday Date Day 1 Republic Day 26-Jan Saturday 2 Maha Shivaratri 04-Mar Monday 3 Holi 21-Mar Thursday 4 Mahavir Jayanti 17-Apr Wednesday 5 Good Friday 19-Apr Friday 6 Buddha Purnima 18-May Saturday 7 Idu'l Fitr 05-Jun Wednesday 8 Id-ul-Zuha 12-Aug Monday 9 Independence Day 15-Aug Thursday 10 Janmashtami 24-Aug Saturday 11 Muharram 10-Sep Tuesday 12 Gandhi Jayanti 10-Oct Wednesday 13 Dussehra 08-Oct Tuesday 14 Diwali 27-Oct Sunday 15 Milad-un-Nabi 10-Nov Sunday 16 Guru Nanak's Jayanti 12-Nov Tuesday 17 Christmas Day 25-Dec Wednesday

Also Read | Karnataka holiday list 2019

Restricted Holiday List 2019

Sl. No Holiday Date Day 1 New Year's Day 1st January Tuesday 2 Lohri 13th January Sunday 3 Makar Sankranti 14th January Monday 4 Pongal 15th January Tuesday 5 Basant Panchami / Sri Panchami 10th February Sunday 6 Guru Ravidas's Birthday 19th February Tuesday 7 Shivaji Jayanti 19th February Tuesday 8 Swami Dayananda Sarswati Jayanti 1st March Thursday 9 Holika Dahan 20th March Wednesday 10 Dolyatra 21st March Thursday 11 Hazarat Ali' Birthday 21st March Thursday 12 Chaitra Sukladi / Gudi Padava / Ugadi / Cheti Chand 6th April Saturday 13 Ram Navami 13th April Saturday 14 Vaisakhi / Vishu / Mesadi 14th April Sunday 15 Vaisakhadi (Bengal) / Bahag Bihu (Assam) 15th April Monday 16 Easter Sunday 21st April Sunday 17 Guru Rabindranath's Birthday 9th May Thursday 18 Jamat-Ul-Vida 31st May Friday 19 Rath Yatra 4th July Thursday 20 Raksha Bandhan 15th August Thursday 21 Parsi New Year's Day / Nauraj 17th August Saturday 22 Vinayaka Chaturthi / Ganesh Chaturthi 2nd September Monday 23 Onam or Thiru Onam Day 11th September Wednesday 24 Dussehra (Maha Saptami) (Additional) 5th October Saturday 25 Dussehra (Maha Ashtami) (Additional) 6th October Sunday 26 Dussehra (Maha Navmi) 7th October Monday 27 Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday 13th October Sunday 28 Karaka Chaturthi (Karva Chouth) 17th October Thursday 29 Naraka Chaturdasi 27th October Sunday 30 Govardhan Puja 28th October Monday 31 Bhai Duj 29th October Tuesday 32 Pratihar Sashthi or Surya Sashthi (Chhat Puja) 2nd November Saturday 33 Guru Teg Bahadur's Martyrdom Day 24th November Sunday 34 Christmas Eve 24th December Tuesday

Points to note:

No compensatory off if the holiday falls on Saturday or Sunday

A Central Government employee can avail 2 additional holidays from restricted holiday list

Holidays like Idu'l Fitr, Idu'l Zuha, Id-e-Milad and Muharram depend on sighting of the moon and hence will be declared by the DoPT for the Delhi and respective welfare coordination committees of the respective states.