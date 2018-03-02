Holi Hai ! Google dedicates doodle to festival of colours

Search engine giant Google marked the spring festival of Holi that is being celebrated across India and especially in northern India with a colourful doodle.

Google's doodle depicts men and women beating drums, wearing bright-hued, colour-splashed clothes, and throwing coloured Holi powder.

Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated across India with pomp and fervour.

The festival signifies the victory of good over evil, the arrival of spring, end of winter, and as a thanksgiving for a good harvest. Like every festival in India, several myths, legends and folklore are associated with Holi too.

Playing with colours, water guns, and indulging in Holi special treats, is what most of us associate with Holi celebrations.

Holi, known as the 'festival of colours' is celebrated on the full moon day falling in the month of Phalguna (Feb-Mar). Like many other festivals in India, Holi also signifies a victory of good over evil. As per ancient mythology, there is a legend of King Hiranyakashipu with who Holi is associated.

