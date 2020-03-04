Holi 2020: When, why is it celebrated in India

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Mar 04: The festival of vibrant colours, Holi, one of the ancient festivals of Hindu, but later became popular among all religions in India. This year, Holi falls on 10th March and the 'Holika Dahan' will be on 9th March.

Mahurat of pooja:

Purnima Tithi Begins -03:03 AM on Mar 09, 2020

Purnima Tithi Ends -11:17 PM on Mar 09, 2020

Holi heralds the arrival of spring after winter. It signifies the victory of good over evil and is celebrated as a day of spreading happiness and love. The festival is also celebrated as a thanksgiving for a good harvest.

Holi celebrations start on the night before Holi with 'Holika Dahan' (burning of demon Holika) or 'Chhoti Holi' and the following day as Holi, Rangwali Holi, Dhuleti, Dhulandi, or Phagwah.

Ranging from socio-cultural, religious to biological there many significant reasons why we must heartily celebrate Holi.

Holi is famous as 'Basant Utsav' in rural India as it falls in during the spring season. Being one of the major festivals in India and it is celebrated with extreme enthusiasm and joy. 'Gulal', 'abeer' and 'pichkaris' are synonymous with this festival.

There are many interesting stories associated with the origin of Holi as one moves across the different states from North to South and East to West.

The most significant one is the story of king Hiranyakashyap, the legend of demons, who wished to end his blessed son, Prahlad's life with the help of his sister Holika, as he worshiped Lord Vishnu instead of worshiping arrogant Hiranyakashyap. Holika was burnt in the fire and no harm was caused to Prahlad. Since then the day is celebrated in the victory of good over bad.

In some states, the legend of Radha and Krishna is closely linked with this tradition of colors on Holi.

Whereas, in Bengal Holi is celebrated as 'Basant Utsav', and the tradition was reintroduced by poet and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore at Shantiniketan.

However, the festival has various significance, names, and stories but it is celebrated with great fun and frolic across the country and also in other countries too.