Holi 2018: BDD chawl residents burn Nirav Modi's effigy in Mumbai

Residents of BDD chawl in Mumbai's Worli area did not miss a chance to turn people into caricature during Holi, the festival of colours. The holy bonfire is innovative as they have burnt the effigy of PNB scam accused Nirav Modi as a part of 'Holika Dahan' ritual.

Pratik Kale, who made the effigy of Nirav Modi, said, "Nirav Modi should be brought back to India and all the money should be recovered from him. This is the only message that we wanted to give on Holika Dahan."

The structure, which is more than 50-feet high, has been conceptualised by the residents. "Holika Dahan' signifies victory of good over evil. Nirav Modi's effigy sits atop a large stack of hay and a board that is written in Hindi/Marathi reads 'PNB Ghotala, Diamond King'.

#Mumbai: Visuals of #HolikaDahan from Worli, where people of BDD chawl burned an effigy of #NiravModi, who is accused in the #PNBFraudCase. pic.twitter.com/YArk2lWY2N — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2018

Nirav Modi has fled the country to avoid investigation into the Rs 11, 400 crore PNB scam. The Income Tax Department has issued a Look Out Circular (LoC), also known as a blue corner notice, against Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali Gems, to keep a tab on their entry at all land, air and sea ports in the country.

In 2016, BDD chawl had turned liquor baron Vijay Mallya into a caricature in the wake of loan default case against Mallya. The picture had gone viral. Mallya's effigy sat atop a large stack of hay and a board that read 'Bhaag Mallya Bhaag' (or Run Mallya, Run).

