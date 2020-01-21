  • search
    Holding token number 45, Kejriwal lines up to file nomination papers

    New Delhi, Jan 21: On the final day of filing the nomination for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election on February 8, on Tuesday Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal was seen waiting to file his nomination, holding token number 45.

    He said to PTI, "Waiting to file my nomination. My token no is 45. There are many people here to file nomination papers. Am so glad so many people participating in democracy."

    Holding token number 45, Kejriwal lines up to file nomination papers

    Reportedly the party leaders claimed that 35 candidates within incomplete papers were insisting that they will not allow the CM to file unless their nominations are filed and saw a "conspiracy".

    Delhi elections: We give services, not corruption says Kejriwal

    According to procedures, while nominations can be filed till 3 pm, candidates who have collected tokens to file their papers before the stipulated time are allowed to do so whenever their numbers arrive.

    However, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said no matter how much the BJP conspires they will not be able to stop Kejriwal from filing his nomination.

    Sisodia, tagging AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj's tweet who alleged that around 35 candidates were sitting at the office along with the chief minister without proper nomination papers or even 10 proposers, tweeted, "Your conspiracies will not yield any result."

    Sisodia also added, "They (candidates) are insisting unless their papers are complete and they file their nominations, they won't allow CM to file nomination."

    Reacting to Bhardwaj's tweet, Kejriwal wrote, "Doesn't matter. Many of them are filing for the first time. They are bound to make mistakes. We also made mistakes the first time. We should hand hold them. I am enjoying waiting with them. They are all part of my family."

    The national capital will go to polls on February 8 and counting will take place on February 11. BJP has fielded Sunil Yadav, while Congress has fielded Romesh Sabharwal against Kejriwal.

    arvind kejriwal nomination papers aam aadmi party delhi assembly elections 2020

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 17:37 [IST]
