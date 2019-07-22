  • search
    Hold Karnataka trust vote by 5 pm: SC refuses to hear matter today

    New Delhi, July 22: The Supreme Court will not hear a plea by two Karnataka MLAs, which sought a direction for the trust vote in the legislative assembly to be held today.

    The two independent MLAs, H Nagesh and R Shankar had petitioned the court seeking a direction for the trust vote to be held by 5 pm today.

    After a mention was made by senior advocate, Mukul Rohatgi, the Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi said that it would be impossible to hear the matter today. The CJI however said that he would see if the matter can be taken up tomorrow.

    The MLAs told the court that Kumaraswamy has lost the numbers and is dodging the trust vote.

    Two other pleas too have been filed in the Supreme Court by Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswamy and Congress leader, Dinesh Gundu Rao. They have sought clarification on whether the MLAs can remain absent despite a whip being issued.

    Not clinging to power, only wish to 'expose' BJP: Kumaraswamy ahead of trust vote

    The Supreme Court had on July 17 said that the rebel MLAs could not be compelled to come to the assembly. The court had also said that it was up to the Speaker to take any decision he wanted with regard to their resignations.

    Story first published: Monday, July 22, 2019, 10:55 [IST]
