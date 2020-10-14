Hoisting of Khalistan flag: NIA searches six locations, retrieves incriminating material

ISI link, India and beyond: NIA exposes dangers of urban naxals, their friends in the jungles

New Delhi, Oct 14: The National Investigation Agency has conducted searches in six locations at Punjab in connection with a case relating to the cadres of Sikhs for Justice (SJF).

Searches were conducted in six places at Ferozpur, Ludhiana and Moga districts of Punjab. The case relies to the hoisting of the Khalistan flag by the cadres of the SJF on the eve of Independence Day this year.

The searched premises belong to accused Akashdeep Singh, Jogwinder Singh, Inderjeet Singh, Jaspal Singh and Ram Tirath. The Cyber cafe belonging to accused Jaspal Singh was also searched.

During searches, various electronic items like pen drives, laptops, hard disc and other incriminating documents have been seized. On August 14 2020, two persons hoisted a yellow coloured flag with Khalistan written on it on the terrace of the four-storied building of the Deputy Commissioner Office Complex, Moga (Punjab).

On their way back they cut the rope of the rope of Indian Flag hoisted near the main gate. They also dragged the Indian National Flag with the rope, the NIA said. Further investigations are on.