Hoardings erected without permission removed; candidates lining up to seek permission

New Delhi, Nov 30: When the election campaigning in Rajasthan is at its zenith, candidates of various political parties in the state are facing a peculiar kind of problem after a clear instructions was given to the district administration from the state election commission that hoarding erected in the city without due permission will be confiscated. With this instruction and some action, candidates have started taking permission from designated authorities.

But now the problem is that the municipal authorities will charge money for allowing these hoardings in the constituencies and the money coughed out for it will be included in the election expenditure of the candidate. Candidates of both the principal political parties in the state started opening their offices once their names was cleared and they have put up big hoardings and banners which were against the laid out norms of the election commission. But when the information reached to the concerned officials, they instructed municipal authorities to confiscate such hoarding which were erected without prior permission and without following proper procedure.

After the instruction was given to officials, several hoardings have been confiscated by the municipal authorities and action was taken against them. So every candidate in the fray is now seeking permission from the local authorities and election commission. Municipal commissioner of Jaipur Mohan Lal Yadav said that as per the model code of conduct no one can erect hoarding or banner without permission of the authorities.

Confiscating of hoarding was done on the instruction of election commission. Once the action was initiated by the authorities against the candidates, they have started taking permission for it. They are being given permission after charging the stipulated amount. So the candidates will have less number of hoarding in the periphery of their constituencies.