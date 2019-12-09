  • search
Trending Karnataka By-polls Unnao
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    HM Amit Shah to speak in LS regarding Delhi blaze on Tuesday

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 09: Home Minister Amit Shah will speak in Lok Sabha on Tuesday on the concerns raised by members over the devastating Delhi blaze which claimed 43 lives.

    During the Zero Hour, members, cutting across party lines, raised the issue of the massive fire in a four-storey building comprising illegal factories in north Delhi's Anaj Mandi on Sunday.

    HM Amit Shah to speak in LS regarding Delhi blaze on Tuesday
    Home Minister Amit Shah

    Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP) demanded a special investigation into the incident and steps to prevent its recurrence. He also sought increase in compensation to Rs 25 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

    Modi government resolves to make changes in IPC, CrPC, says Amit Shah

    K Suresh (Cong) said this is the second worst fire in Delhi and again reflects the fact that enforcement is not done strictly.

    This kind of incidents have been happening regularly in Delhi, he said and lamented that both the Centre and the state were passing the buck after such an unfortunate event.

    Dinesh Chandra Yadav (JDU) said the injured should be given proper treatment.

    After Congress members pressed for a reply from the Home Minister who was sitting in the House, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said Shah will make a statement on the Delhi fire incident tomorrow.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah lok sabha fire accident

    Story first published: Monday, December 9, 2019, 16:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue