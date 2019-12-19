  • search
Trending Donald Trump Flashback 2019 IPL Auction 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    HM Amit Shah to hold meeting on nationwide anti-CAA ptotest

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 19: Viewing the tension across the country over the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday evening will hold a meeting to review the security situation in the country.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Other eminent persons to attend the meeting are- National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy will be present there.

    Shah call on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy to discuss on the tension that has been aggravating nationwide, affecting the normal life of the people of the country.

    Anti-CAA stir turn violent in UP, Protesters torch govt bus in Lucknow, Sambhal; Internet suspended

    Most importantly, Shah will be reviewing the security situation in the country.

    The anti-CAA protest has meanwhile triggered violence and arson across the country.

    Many public properties like buses, railways stations, vehicles and police stations have been vandalised. Many, were also critically ijured amid the clash between police and the protesters. In some places police have to fire tear gas and use batons to control the agitated mob, while some protesters also pelted stones at the police.

    Many Oppositon leaders has also condemned this act and came out supporting the protest.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah citizenship amendment bill

    Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 18:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue