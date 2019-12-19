HM Amit Shah to hold meeting on nationwide anti-CAA protest

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 19: Viewing the tension across the country over the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday evening will hold a meeting to review the security situation in the country.

Other eminent persons to attend the meeting are- National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy will be present there.

Shah call on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy to discuss on the tension that has been aggravating nationwide, affecting the normal life of the people of the country.

Most importantly, Shah will be reviewing the security situation in the country.

The anti-CAA protest has meanwhile triggered violence and arson across the country.

Many public properties like buses, railways stations, vehicles and police stations have been vandalised. Many, were also critically ijured amid the clash between police and the protesters. In some places police have to fire tear gas and use batons to control the agitated mob, while some protesters also pelted stones at the police.

Many Oppositon leaders has also condemned this act and came out supporting the protest.