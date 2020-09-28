YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    HM Amit Shah meets top officials to discuss key issues

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sept 28: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a meeting with top officials of his ministry and discussed several “important” and “key” matters, officials said.

    HM Amit Shah meets top officials to discuss key issues

    This was for the first time Shah visited his North Block office to chair a meeting after returning from the AIIMS here, where he underwent a health check-up recently.

    Northeast can become major centre of tourism: Amit Shah

    The home minister had a review meeting of the MHA with senior officials of the ministry where “several important matters and key issues” were discussed, a home ministry official said.

    However, it is not immediately known as to what key issues were discussed at the meeting. Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and other senior officers attended the meeting.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X