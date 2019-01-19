  • search
    Karnataka: HK Patil takes charge as Campaign committee Chairman in a grand function

    Bengaluru, Jan 19: Senior Congress senior leader HK Patil took charge as he KPCC Campaign committee Chairman in a grand function held at Palace Ground in Bengaluru.

    Senior Congress HK Patil. File photo

    Within the Karnataka Congress circle, it is said that the grand celebration was a measure to appease Patil, a loyal Congress leader, who was upset for not been accommodated in the Cabinet. Hence, the party made the event look like the swearing-in ceremony of a minister.

    Patil's effort to get a berth in the recently expanded Congress-JDS Cabinet went in vain. Therefore, Congress President Rahul Gandhi summoned him to Delhi and asked him to take the responsibility of campaign committee chairman.

    AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Shri Venugopal, KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao, former CM Siddaramaiah, KPCC working President Eshwar Khandre, Dy CM Dr. G Parameshwara, Ministers, MLA and Leaders of the Congress attended the oath taking ceremony.

    Who is HK Patil? 

    HK Patil, son of Late Sri. K. H. Patil, a renowned politician and former Minister for Co-operation, currently represents the Gadag Assembly Constituency in Karnataka Legislative Assembly. 

    Popularly known as 'Tiger of Hulkoti', Patil got widespread accolades for enthusiastically involving himself with the expansion of Irrigation across the state and spearheading the attempt for 'Cloud Seeding' while being the Minister for Water Resources of Karnataka.

    He was the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj in the Government of Karnataka headed by Shri. Siddaramaiah.

