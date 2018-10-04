  • search

Hizbul’s overground module in Kashmir busted

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Centre cuts excise duty on fuel
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Srinagar, Oct 4: The Kupwara police have busted an over ground module of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

    Shakir Ahmad Wani and Ghulam Mustafa Abdul Ahad Sheikh
    Shakir Ahmad Wani and Ghulam Mustafa Abdul Ahad Sheikh

    The module was operating in the Lolab area in Kupwara. Two persons, namely Shakir Ahmad Wani and Ghulam Mustafa Abdul Ahad Sheikh have been arrested. They are currently being questioned.

    Also Read | Slain J&K cop's family virtually on the streets after breadwinner is killed by terrorists

    The module was engaged in providing logistics support to terrorists apart from luring more youth into terrorism. Further investigation is on.

    This comes a day after a terrorist who had threatened to disrupt the local body polls in Kashmir was arrested at Sopore.

    The terrorist had been identified as Amir Sultan. The police said while acting upon reliable inputs Sultan was arrested from the Baramulla- Handwara road near Hadipora crossing.
    He had recently joined the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. A video of him posing with a gun had gone viral on the social media.

    Also Read | J&K BJP to control terror infested Shopian, wins civic poll unopposed

    In the video he is seen threatening the people of North Kashmir against taking part in the forthcoming local body elections.

    The agencies are leaving nothing to chance to ensure that the polls marred by controversy are conducted smoothly and peacefully. The polls are scheduled for October and November.

    Read more about:

    hizbul mujahideen jammu and kashmir arrested

    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 13:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 4, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue