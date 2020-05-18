  • search
    Hizbul terrorist wanted in murder of RSS functionary shot dead

    New Delhi, May 18: Tahir Bhat, a top terrorist of the Hizbul Mujahideen, has been killed in an encounter with the security forces.

    Bhat was involved in the murder of RSS functionary, Chanderkant Sharma. It may be recalled that Sharma and his personal security officer were killed in 2019. In the encounter that took place at the Gundana area in Jammu and Kashmir, an army jawan was martyred, while another terrorist too was killed.

    The slain terrorists were hiding in the basement of a three storied building. Immediately an operation was launched based on a tip off about their location. The contact was established with the terrorists on Sunday morning, when they opened fire on the search party.

    Bhat was active for over one year. It may be recalled that he had undertaken an unsuccessful operation in which he tried to blow up a CRPF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in 2019.

    Story first published: Monday, May 18, 2020, 8:16 [IST]
