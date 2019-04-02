Hizbul terrorist tried to replicate Pulwama attack, but chickened out

  • search
    Srinagar, Apr 01: He tried to replicate a Pulwama like attack, but developed cold feet, the Jammu and Kashmir police said. The statement comes in the wake of the police arresting Owais Amin, a Hizbul Mujahideen operative who hit a bus carrying CRPF personnel on the Jammu and Kashmir highway last week.

    Amin a resident of Shopian confessed he was a suicide bomber, but added that the mechanism was not fool-proof and the second blast could not be triggered.

    IGP Jammu Zone M K Sinha informed that there were some Improvised Explosive Devices found in the car. He also said that there were detonators too that had been found.

    The note stated that the driver was a member of the Hizbul Mujahideen and he was taking the extreme step in the wake of the atrocities being committed on Kashmiris since 1947. The authenticity of the letter is currently under verification. The police said that the car was carrying two LPG cylinders, one of which exploded. The other was found at the site.

    The police are not ascertaining further details such as who his handlers were. Following the incident, the police carefully worked on the clues. The dots were connected with the help of the FSL experts.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 9:31 [IST]
