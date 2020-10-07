Hizbul terrorist Naikoo’s close aide deputed to attack BJP leader in J&K

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 07: The close aide of slain terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was deputed to carry out the attack on BJP leader Ghulam Qadir in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir's DGP Dilbag Singh said.

In the attack aa constable, Altaf Hussain was killed. On Tuesday terrorists shot at Ghulam Qadir, a district vice president of the BJP, near his residence at Nunner in Ganderbal, a police official said.

Terrorists open fire on BJP leader in Ganderbal, personal security guard killed; 1 ultra also dead

The injured security guard was rushed to SKIMS hospital at Soura for treatment, but he succumbed to injuries, the official said, adding the BJP leader was safe.

In the retaliatory action by the security personnel, one militant was also killed, the official said.