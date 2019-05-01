Hizbul terrorist killed RSS leader in J&K, probe shows

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, May 01: The Jammu and Kashmir police say that the Hizbul Mujahideen could have been behind the killing of RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma.

Investigations have found that four persons were involved in the plot to kill Sharma and his PSO Rajinder Kumar. While the police is on the trail of three persons, the fourth is yet to be identified.

He appears to be an outsider, the police said. Even after showing pictures of the man, eye-witnesses were unable to identify him. Police sources say that the Hizbul Mujahideen operatives had purchased the car a day before the attack for around Rs 80,000. They however abandoned the car after the incident. The attack was carried out to fan communal tensions in the state, the officer also added.

In April, the terrorists opened fire at the RSS leader in Kishtwar. The RSS leader, Chanderkant Sharma, and his PSO had gone to a hospital in Kishtwar. The terrorist were watching his movement. He opened fire on them, resulting in the death of the PSO and the leader.

This was the second incident of a terrorist attack in Kishtwar town during past six months period. On November 1, state secretary of BJP Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet were returning from their shop in Kishtwar, were gunned down in the firing by terrorists in a lane leading to their house in Kishtwar town.