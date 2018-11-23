Hizbul claims it held Command Council meeting, releases image as proof

Srinagar, Nov 23: The Hizbul Mujahideen has claimed that it held its Command Council meeting in Srinagar on November 21. A photograph of the outfit's commander Umar alias Abu Hanzalla posing in front of the Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) at Srinagar was released.

The police however contended that the picture appears to be doctored. A couple of days back the Hizbul Mujahideen had issued a statement in which it said that it would be holding its Command Council meeting at Srinagar on November 21. This year the meeting would be presided over by our senior member from Shopian, the letter written by the outfit's field commander, Muhammad Bin Qasim read.

We by the grace of God are challenging India and its stooges to stop us. The command council will hold deliberations on various issues and future course of action. Some minutes of the meeting will be made public after the completion of the meeting, the statement further read.

Abu Hanzalla, one of the most wanted terrorists in the Valley is accused of killing seven persons including five policemen at Kulgam.

Another statement said that the Hizbul Mujahideen had conducted the meeting at Lal Chowk. A picture has been released as proof in which Hanzalla is seen posing near the Ghanta Ghar, Lal Chowk in Srinagar.