HITS announces dates for Online Engineering Entrance Exam - HITSEEE 2020

To focus on Industry 4.0 Ready Courses & Emerging Technologies areas such as Artificial intelligence and Machine Learning, Cyber Security, Robotics etc.

Applications to B. Tech, B. Arch& B. Des. Streams of study started from 15th November 2019

Chennai, 5th December 2019: Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) has announced the dates for HITSEEE 2020 - the HITS Online Engineering Entrance Examination to be held for the academic year 2020-2021. The Institution has announced that the Online Entrance Examination for the streams of Study including B. Tech; B. Arch & B. Des. will be held from 25th April 2020 to 30th April 2020. The online entrance examination will be conducted at 50 centres across the country. The issue of applications for this entrance examination began from 15th November 2019 and students can apply online through the university website - www.hindustanuniv.ac.in.

The last date for the submission of the filled in Application form is 15th April 2020

The Institution focuses on Industry 4.0 ready courses and in Emerging technology areas by offering Engineering Degrees in specialized fields of study such as Clean Energy, Cyber Security , Avionics, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning to name a few. HITS emphasizes on these innovative and new areas of study to fulfill the huge shortfall of skilledworkforce in order to bridge the gap in the growing requirement created by these emerging technology areas

Additionally, HITS has also introduced Project Based Learning as its philosophy for teaching - learning across all streams of study. This will not only help students to have a better grasp of the fundamentals of study but will also offer an integrated approach towards research within a structured learning environment with exposure to cutting edge technologies that is required by the modern industries.

Hindustan Institution of Technology and Science has also instituted Dr. KCG VergheseScholarshipprogrames for students.This is offered under three categories: 1) Merit Scholarship - Tuition Fee Waiver Scheme. This is offered to HITSEEEparticipants based on their HITSEEE scores. 2) Merit Cum Means Scholarship - this is offered to meritorious studentswho are economically weak/physically challenged/ Children of Ex-servicemen and those serving in Defence. 3) Sports & Cultural Scholarship - this is offered to students with outstanding performance in sports & cultural activities atState and National levels.

Commenced in 1985 Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), a deemed to be university offers a wide spectrum of Undergraduate Programmes, Post Graduate Programmes, Diploma Programmes, Research and Doctoral Programmes in diverse fields of Engineering, Technology, Management, Architecture, Liberal Arts, Applied Sciences, Design, Allied Health Sciences and Law. The Institution is part of the most reputed Hindustan Group of Institutions which caters to the academic requisites of over 18,000 students from India and overseas.

HITS has the distinction of being accredited with an "A" Grade by the National Assessment & Accreditation Council (NAAC), Govt. of India with a score of 3.3/4.0 and is a Category 2 institution. It is also ranked 95th Position in India under Engineering category in NIRF Ranking 2019.

The B.TechProgrammes in Aeronautical, Automobile, Civil, Computer Science & Mechanical Engineering are accredited by NBA under the TIER 1 category of Washington Accord. The Institution in the band of 301 - 350 in the QS Brics Ranking System. HITSis ranked in the band of 501 - 550 in QSAsia Ranking 2020. QS I-Gauge has rated the institution with an overall Gold. HITS is the first Institution in India to be certified by TUV Rheinland for successfully implementing 5S Workplace Management System.

The institute offers "research@ug" scheme which provides all under graduate students with guidance and echo system to carryout research to enable them to publish and research papers in indexed journals. The "One Faculty One Industry" scheme enables the students to take up internship and projects in reputed industries.

Today Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) has some key collaborations to its credit. The Institution has entered into over 100 MoUs across 40 countries for student and Faculty Exchange Programes, with institutions such as asDeakin University and University of Western Sydney - Australia, SIAS International University - China, InstitutPolytechnique des Sciences Avancées (IPSA) - France, Lippe - University of Applied Science - Germany, University of Politecnico Di Milano - Italy, Dongguk University, Kookmin university and Sejong University - Korea, Multi Media University - Malaysia, Moscow Aviation Institute - Russia, Yildiz Technical University, Turkey.

The Institution has an active Summer Program with universities of repute such as Ben-Gurion University - Israel, SIAS International University - China, Dongguk University and Korea Aerospace University - Korea, Riga Technical University - Latvia, Chang Jung Christian University - Taiwan, Alamo Colleges - USA. The institution also has conducted study tour with the Open University of Malaysia and University Tenaga National - Malaysia, Management Development Institute of Singapore.

HITS has entered into for academic collaboration and knowledge exchange in the recent past and it includes, University of Leeds - UK, Moscow Aviation Institute - Russia, Saitama University - Japan, California Baptist University - USA, Mapua Institute of Technology - Philippines, The American Society for Public Administration - USA, Novosibirsk State University- Russia, Danubius University - Romania, Prince of Songkla University - Thailand

For more information please visit www.hindustanuniv.ac.in