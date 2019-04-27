  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hit Modi out like a sixer says Sidhu

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 27: Cricketer-turned-politician and senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said the Narendra Modi government only worked for a few affluent people and asked people to oust him with a "sixer".

    Speaking at a poll rally in south Mumbai for Congress candidate Milind Deora, Sidhu said the government had failed to create jobs despite its GDP growth being higher than that of China.

    File photo of Navjot Singh Sidhu
    File photo of Navjot Singh Sidhu

    "Modiji, you are the PM of only affluent people. You are not the PM of poor citizens. You have never been seen among the poor and farmers of the country, because you were always busy doing chowkidari of the Ambanis and Adanis," Sidhu claimed.

    "You promised two crore jobs but could create only 8 lakh jobs in the past five years. Look At China. Its GDP growth is 6.2 per cent but it created 70 lakh jobs in five years. Our GDP growth is 8 per cent but you could create only 8 lakh jobs," he told the crowd.

    "The time has come to hit a sixer and dispatch these people (government) out of the state," he said.

    He said the Congress had given the nation five 'Gandhis' while the BJP had given the country three 'Modis'.

    Lok Sabha polls 2019: EC censures Sidhu, bars him from campaigning for 72 hours

    "Nirav, Lalit and Narendra Modi," Sidhu claimed.

    Criticising demonetisation as a scam, Sidhu said the government banned smaller denomination notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 and brought in a Rs 2000 note, whereas the practice in other countries was to ban higher denomination notes and leave the smaller ones.

    Deora said PM Modi, in his rally, did not mention ally Shiv Sena even once.

    Deora said the BJP-Sena alliance would not last till the Assembly polls slated for later this year.

    Among those who attended the rally was film star Sanjay Dutt.

    Earlier on April 22, the Election Commission had banned Sidhu from campaigning for 72 hours for violating the model code of conduct.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NAVJOT SINGH SIDHU News

    Read more about:

    navjot singh sidhu narendra modi government gdp growth lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue