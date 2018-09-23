Hit job: The story behind the killing of Indian Mujahideen’s ring leader in Nepal

New Delhi, Sep 23: An Indian Mujahideen operative was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Nepal. The killing of Khursheed Alam, who was working as a principal of a private school died on the spot after being shot at.

While the agencies of both India and Nepal are digging out more details on him, the files relating to Alam indicate that he had helped those involved in the Batla House encounter. It could have been the handiwork of an insider within the IM, an Intelligence Bureau officer told OneIndia.

While the motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained sources say that Alam was part of a sleeper cell, which helped in providing safe passage to the operatives of the IM. He had also helped those who escaped from the Battle House encounter site obtain new identities, before he facilitated their entry into Nepal.

Also Read | Delhi blasts: Explosives procured from Udupi, bombs prepared at Batla House

The murder of Alam is very similar to the one of Mirza Dilshad Baig, an ISI operative who was working for the Dawood Ibrahim syndicate. Both Alam and Baig played similar roles and were involved in facilitating the entry and exit of terrorists and criminals at Nepal.

Alam's name had first cropped up when the Delhi police began its probe into the Battle House encounter case. Shehzad Ahmed, a key accused in the case had said that it was Alam who had helped procure identification cards, which included voter IDs. He further said that Alam had explained to them on how they could enter into Nepal and even provided contacts of point men along the Indo-Nepal border.

Also Read | Al-Qaeda has the intent to hit, but remains a non-starter in India

Alam has been under the radar of the intelligence for long. His role had also cropped up during the probe into the 1993 blasts case. It was suspected that at that time too he had facilitated the movement of terrorists into Nepal from India, post the blasts. At that time he was working as a cleric and investigations showed that he had sheltered four accused of the Mumbai 1993 blasts case.

Alam according to Intelligence files worked undercover as a principal in a private school. He would work for several ISI sponsored groups, which included the D-syndicate, Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Indian Mujahideen. His primary role was to set up sleeper cells in Nepal and facilitate terrorists and criminals. He has been on the radar for nearly 20 years now.

Alam also used political connections to cover his trail. He had taken up the membership of the CPN-UML. This in fact helped him avoid an extradition to India despite location and case details with concrete evidence being shared.

Sources tell OneIndia that this looks like an internal hit job. Either he had gone rogue or his utility was up, which may have led to the killing. We are in touch with our counterparts to ascertain more information on the incident, the source also added.

Also Read | ISI's Saudi rendezvous and how it plots its attacks on India

Looking at the manner which the killing was carried out, it was clear that it was a well planned job undertaken by professionals. It was a precision killing and clearly it shows that it had the blessings of either the underworld or the Pakistan spy agency, the source also said.