Hit by three bullets on the chest, one on the arm: How Vikas Dubey was killed

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kanpur, July 10: Vikas Dubey was hit by four bullets in retaliatory firing by Uttar Pradesh State Task Force members, who tried to stop him from fleeing.

Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter while being taken to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh | Oneindia News

He had three bullet injuries on the chest and one in the arm, Dr R B Kamal, the principal of Kanpur's LLR Hospital said while being quoted by ANI. Further, he also said that the condition of the three injured police personnel was stable.

He was shot dead, when he was trying to escape, following an accident involving one of the vehicles of the Special Task Force (STF), which was bringing him back to UP from Madhya Pradesh, where he was arrested on Thursday.

Vikas Dubey, man behind killing of 8 cops shot dead in encounter

After the accident, Dubey tried to escape. He snatched a police weapon and rain to a nearby field. The police say that they asked him to surrender, but he refused to do so.

The Kanpur police in a statement said that after being chased by the police team, he was asked to surrender, but he did not do so. Instead he began firing, with an intention of killing the policemen. The police team fired in self-defence after which Dubey was injured.

He was taken to hospital, where he died during treatment, the police also said.

The encounter took place at the Sachendi border in Kanpur. It may be recalled that three of his accomplices were also shot dead, while trying to escape.

Vikas Dubey encounter case: Heard gunshots, says eyewitness

Dubey was arrested outside the Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Thursday morning after a six-day manhunt following the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were gunned down.