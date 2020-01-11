History written after Independence overlooked several major aspects: PM Modi

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Kolkata, Jan 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said several important aspects of the country's history were overlooked by historians who wrote about it after Independence without delving deeply into the subject.

One of the key aspects of nation-building is to preserve the country's heritage, he said. "We want to show before the world our country's heritage, wan to make India a hub of heritage tourism.

Five iconic museums of the country will be developed to international standard, starting with the Indian Museum in Kolkata," the prime minister said.

Modi dedicated to the nation four refurbished heritage buildings of the city - the Old Currency Building, the Belvedere House, the Metcalfe House and the Victoria Memorial Hall.

"It is unfortunate that during the British rule and even after independence, the history that was written overlooked several important chapters," he said.

Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in a writing in 1903 had said India's history is not that what students study for examinations, Modi said while addressing a programme at the Old Currency Building.

"Some people came from outside, killed their own relatives, brothers for the sake of throne... is not our history. This was said by Gurudev himself. He had said in this history, it is not mentioned what the people of the country was doing. Didn't they have any existence?" he said.