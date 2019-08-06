Historical mistake rectified: Congress ditches party line on Article 370

By PTI

New Delhi, Aug 5: As the Congress vehemently opposed the scrapping of the constitutional provision that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, some party leaders raised voices of dissent and supported the government move.

While Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi said a "historical mistake" has been corrected by the government, his party colleague Deepender Hooda contended that the abrogation of Article 370 "is in the interest of national integrity".

Dwivedi said it is a matter of national satisfaction that a "mistake" done at the time of Independence has been corrected. "It is a very old issue. After Independence, many freedom fighters did not want Article 370 to remain. I had my political training under Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, who was against this Article. Personally, this is an issue of a matter of satisfaction for the nation. "This historical mistake that happened at the time of independence has been rectified today, even though late, and is welcomed," Dwivedi said.

He clarified that his opinion was personal and not that of his party. Reacting to the development, Hooda said, "I've always maintained that Article 370 should be scrapped. It has no place in the 21st century. Abrogation of this Article is in the interest of national integrity and the people of J&K which is an integral part of India. However the onus of peaceful implementation of this transition in a trustworthy environment lies on the incumbent government." Dwivedi, who remained AICC general secretary (organisation) for a long time, has been taking stands on many issues which are at variance with that of the party. He had also welcomed demonetisation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in Rajya Sabha to abolish Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, after the president issued a notification, and introduced a Bill to divide the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Congress opposed the Bill in the Rajya Sabha and its members created uproar at the time of its introduction. The Rajya Sabha approved both the resolution and the the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019. Dwivedi said Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on Monday and there was no doubt that it would be passed by Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

